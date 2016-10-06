The Ridgefield Press

Thrift Shop: A blend of merchandise

By Carol Gardell on October 6, 2016 in Business, Community · 0 Comments

We have items to interest a wide variety of shoppers this week at the Thrift Shop: a Nustyle hand quilting frame and sawhorse, a Civil War chess set, oak bongo drums, and a bird cage. It’s hard to find another store with such a unique blend of merchandise.

Among my favorite items this week are two handmade afghans. The afghans we often receive are rather old and perhaps musty and perhaps have sat in grandmom’s house for a bit too long.  But these are new and soft and have great contemporary colors.  One is mint green, forest green and beige, and the other has purples, lavender and green. Your family will be fighting over who gets to use them.

And now for a little history lesson. Why is an afghan, an afghan? Yes, this wrap or throw of knitted or crocheted wool originates from Afghanistan. The English term dates back to the 1800s.

We are continuing to assess our longer Saturday hours (9:30 to 1:30) and will keep them throughout October. Our final decision will be based on customer reaction, financial benefit and volunteer input. Of course, we’re happy to see you Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 as well, so come visit soon.

