Family Day, Fun Night

Sunday, Oct. 23, is our second annual Family Day. Open to all and free to attend, this is the perfect way to spend some fun family time. The Aldrich Museum will be here with crafts, the Enchanted Garden will be face painting and Sloppy Joe and the Lunch Ladies will be playing live music all day. The Ridgefield Police Department will be here checking car seats for safety, and food trucks will be on-site. A sports zone, pumpkin hunt and magic show by Tom Pesce are also planned. I hope you come out and spend your Sunday with us.

Have you bought your tickets for the party of the year? On Oct. 28 from 7 to 11 p.m., Lounsbury House is hosting A Night of Wonder and Intrigue, Never Before Seen, Never to be Forgotten. I promise you this is going to be an incredible night full of surprises. We have lots of curiosities planned, dinner by Forks and Fingers and, of course, cocktails. Costumes are optional. Tickets are $85 per person and are available on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, under the calendar section or by calling the office at 203-438-6962. Don’t miss this party.

Keep your eye on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, as we are constantly adding new and fun events.