Managing diabetes

Diabetes is a disease that involves problems with the hormone insulin. In a healthy individual, the pancreas releases insulin to help your body store and use sugar (glucose) from the food you eat in order to provide energy your body needs. Insulin regulates the amount of glucose, known as blood sugar, in your body. Without enough of it, blood sugar levels can be too high and have serious health consequences.

Diabetes results from the pancreas producing no, or very little, insulin, or your body not using insulin appropriately. It is estimated that more than 18 million Americans suffer from diabetes, and an additional 41 million have pre-diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, the body produces no insulin and injections are required to control blood sugar. People with type 2 diabetes produce insulin but either not enough or the body is resistant to it. It is the most common form of diabetes and a leading cause of complications such as blindness, nontraumatic amputation and chronic kidney failure. In some cases, medication or insulin injections are necessary to control type 2 diabetes. For others, diabetes can be controlled by managing diet and weight and with regular exercise.

Want to learn more about how your diet and eating strategies can help control diabetes? Meg Whitbeck, RVNA’s registered dietitian and nutrition educator, is offering a three-part series on Healthy Eating for Diabetes. It is open to people with type 1 or 2 diabetes or those at risk of developing the disease. Learn more about making healthy food choices and still enjoying meals. Class topics: Oct. 11, The Lowdown on Carbohydrates, Oct. 18, Fats: A Balancing Act, and Oct. 25, Proteins: Lean and Clean. Classes will be held from 11 to 12:30 in RVNA’s teaching kitchen at 27 Governor Street. Pre-registration is required; the fee is $23 per class. You may sign up for one or more classes by calling 203-438-5555.