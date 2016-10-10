The Ridgefield Press

Nutritious cooking

By The Ridgefield Press on October 10, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

New cooking classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Meatless Mondays and Beyond (Tuesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1) explores culinary versatility and health benefits of vegetables, fruits, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Ancient Grains Meet Modern Palates (Thursdays, Oct. 20 and Nov. 3) explores the variety of textures, flavors and health benefits of whole grains, including farro, red quinoa, millet, freekeh, and black rice, many which are gluten-free.

Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson has a master’s degree in human nutrition.

Classes meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at Scotts Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $49 per two-session class. Supplies are provided by the instructor for a fee of $10-$12 payable at each class. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

Related posts:

  1. Career assessment at continuing ed
  2. Warming those winter bones: Pilates classes starting soon
  3. Making use of social networks
  4. Ridgefield: Tai Chi

Tags: ,

Previous Post Exchange Club plans anti-bullying program Next Post Family Day, Fun Night
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress