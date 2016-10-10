Nutritious cooking

New cooking classes are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Meatless Mondays and Beyond (Tuesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1) explores culinary versatility and health benefits of vegetables, fruits, grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Ancient Grains Meet Modern Palates (Thursdays, Oct. 20 and Nov. 3) explores the variety of textures, flavors and health benefits of whole grains, including farro, red quinoa, millet, freekeh, and black rice, many which are gluten-free.

Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson has a master’s degree in human nutrition.

Classes meet from 7 to 9 p.m. at Scotts Ridge Middle School. Tuition is $49 per two-session class. Supplies are provided by the instructor for a fee of $10-$12 payable at each class. Advance registration required. Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.