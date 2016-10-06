Raptor rehabilitator plans show at library

The Ridgefield Press

Raptor rehabilitator MaryBeth Kaeser from Horizon Wings will give a live animal presentation for children ages 5 and older at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 2:45. Horizon Wings specializes in rehabilitating birds of prey to release them back into the wild. It also provides continued care for birds unable to be released.

Various birds of prey will be present, including a bald eagle. Children ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. This program is not appropriate for children under 5 years of age. The program is free of charge and no registration is required. More information: horizonwings.org or the library’s Children’s Services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

