Exchange Club plans anti-bullying program

By The Ridgefield Press on October 10, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield is hosting an anti-bullying event at the Ridgefield Library on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 4, opening with a screening of A Brave Heart — The Lizzy Velasquez Story.

Candace Owens, who coped with bullying and racist threats during her senior year of high school in Stamford, will discuss the long-term effects of virtual bullying. Her company is in the process of developing an anti-bullying website, SocialAutopsy.com

More information is available from club president Chris Miller at 203-744-5655 or [email protected]

