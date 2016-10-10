The Ridgefield Press

Ghosts of Ridgefield return to Hemlock Hills

The Ghosts of Ridgefield, presented by the Ridgefield Discovery Center, is a guided tour in Hemlock Hills of characters from Ridgefield’s past.

Ghostly characters include Colonel Brady, Chief Catoonah, the Leatherman, and Sarah Bishop. Apple cider and cookies will be served around a campfire.

Reservations are required for the Saturday, Oct. 22, tour that starts at 6 p.m. and departs in groups of up to 15 every 15 minutes. Admission is $5 for Discovery Center members and $10 per person for non-members. To register, and for detailed directions, contact the Discovery Center at 203-438-1063 or ridgefielddiscovery.org

