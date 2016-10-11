The Ridgefield Press

New look, sound for RABC festival

By The Ridgefield Press on October 11, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

ABC scholars, first row from left: Tyra Small, Nia Pollard, Brianne McGill, and Julissa Acevedo; second row: Eyga Williamson, Makyla Addison, Sylvana Soto, and Emilie Frias.

ABC scholars, first row from left: Tyra Small, Nia Pollard, Brianne McGill, and Julissa Acevedo; second row: Eyga Williamson, Makyla Addison, Sylvana Soto, and Emilie Frias.

It is the same occasion — the RABC Fall Festival — with a different look — dancing to Motown tunes. The Ridgefield A Better Chance program fall festival is Friday, Oct. 28, at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.
The evening includes live and silent auctions and presentations from current scholars and an alumna.
The Tim Curries Motown Band will provide the music. The festival benefits the program. Email [email protected] for more details or register online at ridgefieldabc.org

Related posts:

  1. RABC’s ‘Motown’ coming in October

Tags:

Previous Post Keller Williams hosts panel talk Next Post Free mental health screenings in October
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress