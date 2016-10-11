New look, sound for RABC festival

It is the same occasion — the RABC Fall Festival — with a different look — dancing to Motown tunes. The Ridgefield A Better Chance program fall festival is Friday, Oct. 28, at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton.

The evening includes live and silent auctions and presentations from current scholars and an alumna.

The Tim Curries Motown Band will provide the music. The festival benefits the program. Email [email protected] for more details or register online at ridgefieldabc.org