Congregational Church plans fall garden event

The Garden Ministry of the First Congregational Church is inviting the public to see its memorial garden at its autumn peak on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

The William G. Nigh Columbarium and Memorial Garden will display hues of pink, purple and white.

Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall and parlor, reached from the garden. The garden may be approached from West Lane through an iron gate and from the parking lot, through double doors entering the church house.

Worship services are at 8:30 and 10, with Sunday School for children at 10. More information is available at firstcongregational.com or from the church office at 203-438-8077.