HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 6

Below are some of the stories we are following on Thursday, Oct. 6:

Norwalk Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old child who died at a Norwalk day care center Wednesday afternoon.

Weston police have submitted an arrest warrant application to the court to level animal cruelty charges against a man who kept hundreds of birds and snakes, dead and alive, in his Weston home.

The “clown threats” continued around the state – as a third Ansonia teen was arrested yesterday.

While the Weston Board of Selectmen is expected to deliberate at a meeting tonight on First Selectman Nina Daniel’s request for an additional four-week medical leave of absence, her family has said they would like to “clear the air” about her medical condition, which they said is a mental health problem.

Two men accused of breaking into cars and stealing items were arrested by Stratford Police.

Robert N. Tricarico, 60, formerly of Darien, was sentenced to 41 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for stealing more than $1.2 million from an elderly client. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea delivered the sentence in Hartford.

A Service of Peace, Hope and Healing for those who have been impacted by Sexual Abuse as Minors by Clergy, will be held at Fairfield University Egan Chapel at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

New Pond Farm Observatory, located at 101 Marchant Road in West Redding, in conjunction with the Discovery Center at Ridgefield, is hosting a public astronomy program on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 7:00 p.m.

A Redding couple’s wedding proposal at a JoyRide cycling class went viral and led to an interesting opportunity for the couple.