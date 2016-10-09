The Ridgefield Press

Protecting the garden from deer

Protecting Your Garden from Deer is the name of a new workshop in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Participants will learn what works and what doesn’t to protect landscaping from deer.

A brief history from research includes why deer eat what they do at different times of the year and how to protect valuable landscape plants. Instructor is Cathy Beauregard, owner of Beauregard Horticultural Services.

The class meets on Monday, Oct. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Advance registration required. Cost is $31. Senior discount available. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

