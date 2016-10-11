Woodcock Center’s fall festival is Oct. 29

The Woodcock Nature Center Fall Festival is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 to 3 at the center, 56 Deer Run Road, Wilton. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 30.

Activities include birds of prey presentations, meeting resident animals, pumpkin painting, autumn grapevine wreath decorating, Andy Goldsworthy-style art/sculpture making, canoe rides, Native American games, acorn slingshots craft, woodland scavenger hunt, and photo cutouts. Cameras may be used for the photo cutouts and to get pictures of the birds of prey.

Cost is $5 for children, $10 for adults in advance; $10 child, $15 adults day of event. Register at [email protected] or 203-762-7280.

Natural Scoops Ice Cream Truck and the Zawack Shack will be on the grounds of the festival.