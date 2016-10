A class in American Heart Association CPR has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The course will cover the newest guidelines for adult/child CPR, use of an automated external defibrillator and care for obstructed airways and respiratory emergencies.

The certification course will take place at the Ridgefield Fire Department on Catoonah Street. The fee is $45, which includes all student materials.

For more information and registration, call Beth Perlman at 203-438-1230.