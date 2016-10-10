One-on-one career and job search workshops are available in October through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Dates in addition to those listed may be scheduled.

Résumé Assistance is available on Fridays, Oct. 14 and 21 and Nov. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m. ($49 per one-hour session). Instructor is Glenna McNally of G. McNally Enterprises in Danbury.

Intro to LinkedIn One-on-One ($49 per one-hour session) is available on Fridays, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18, from noon to 1. Using LinkedIn for Your Job Search is available on Fridays, Oct. 21 and Dec. 2, from noon to 1. Instructor is Louzette Dovaras, who has more than 20 years of recruiting experience.

Career assessments and interview skills training sessions are available in November and December. Advance registration required.

Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.