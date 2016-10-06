The Ridgefield Press

The following shows are among those coming up at the Ridgefield Playhouse. For tickets call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795, or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org  

 

Folk-pop singer songwriter Dar Williams returns on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m.

Blue Öyster Cult, pioneer in heavy metal music, will perform on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m.

Comedian Nick Di Paolo’s, socially relevant and a little bit reckless, will perform on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m.  

The Live in HD series presents a simulcast of The Metropolitan Opera on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon, as Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde opens the Met season in a new production by Mariusz Treliński.

Guitarist Al Anderson has united with musicians to honor the history of Bob Marley with a performance on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m.

Not yet a household name, soul singer Allen Stone will perform on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m.

Vocal groups The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6 will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7:30 p.m.             

The British rock and roll band the Yardbirds will perform on Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, who created the roles of, respectively, Roger and Mark in the original Broadway production of Rent, present Acoustically Speaking – A 20-Year Friendship, on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Billboard’s No. 3 contemporary jazz artist of the decade, Boney James, will perform on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m.

The singer songwriter series presents Art Garfunkel In Close-Up, on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m.

Singer Patrizio Buanne returns on Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

The Met Opera production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni will be simulcast on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:55 p.m.

Comedian Paul Reiser brings his tales of love, life and the funny things about relationships to the Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.

The Australian Bee Gees Show – A Tribute to the Bee Gees is Sunday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m.

Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining returns to the Playhouse screen on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., including commentary by host Ben Mankiewicz.

 

