This Weekend: Westport Playhouse’s finale, Camelot

Camelot

The Westport Country Playhouse’s final production of its season is Camelot by Lerner and Loewe, directed in a new version by Playhouse artistic director Mark Lamos, and starring Robert Sean Leonard as the legendary king. Performances continue through Sunday, Oct. 30, Tuesdays at 7, Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 and Sundays at 3. There are additional matinees at 2 on Wednesdays, Oct. 12 and 19, and at 3 on Saturdays, Oct. 15, 22 and 29.

For ticket reservations, visit westportplayhouse.org or call 203-227-4177.

New in New Haven

Yale University Art Gallery at 1111 Chapel Street in New Haven will open a new exhibit, Yosemite: Exploring the Incomparable Valley, on Friday, Oct. 7, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and the 100th anniversary of the creation of America’s national park system.

The centerpiece of the exhibit is Albert Bierstadt’s Yosemite Valley, Glacier Point Trail (ca. 1873), from the gallery’s collection. Also included are paintings, prints, and photographs as well as the botanical and geological specimens that early scientists brought back from their expeditions.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday, 10-5, and Saturday and Sunday, 11 to 5. For more information, visit artgallery.yale.edu or call 203-432-0600.

Art to the Max

The new exhibit at the Westport Historical Society, opening Friday, Oct. 7, is a tribute to Max’s, the legendary art supply store owned by Max Kaplan for 59 years in downtown Westport. The area’s painters, illustrators, and cartoonists became not just patrons but friends, people like Whitney Darrow Jr., Stevan Dohanos, Bernie Fuchs, Mel Casson, Dik Browne, Mort Walker, Stan Drake, Leonard Starr, Eric von Schmidt, Constance Kiermaier, Tom Funk, Gill Fox, Naiad and Walter Einsel, Ward Brackett, Neil Hardy, and Miggs Burroughs.

Some 50 artists will be represented in Art to the Max; in the adjoining Molly Donavan Gallery, Up the Street from Max’s will feature highlights from Westport’s retail history.

The opening reception on Friday is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Art to the Max will be on view through Jan. 7 at 25 Avery Place, Westport. For more information, visit westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424.

First Fridays

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield will present the acoustic folk duo Belle of the Fall at First Fridays — A Contemporary Cocktail Party on Friday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. In addition to drinks, there will be gourmet hors d’oeuvres provided by Marcia Selden Catering.

The Aldrich is at 258 Main Street; admission to the party is $20. For more information, visit aldrichart.org or call 203-438-4519.

Outdoor Arts Festival

The Bruce Museum at One Museum Drive in Greenwich will have its annual Outdoor Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, from 10 to 5 on the museum grounds, rain or shine. More than 85 new artists and returning favorites from across the country will show painting on canvas, board and paper, mixed media in 2D and 3D, drawings and graphics, including digital media, sculpture and photography. All works are available for purchase and the artists will be on hand to discuss their pieces and their process.

Music by guitarists Ed Wright and Annalisa Ewald will add to the atmosphere and a variety of food choices will be available on site. Festival admission of $8 includes admission to the Bruce Museum galleries and arts activities for children. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org or call 203-869-0376.

Grace Farms’ year

Grace Farms, the cultural and community center in New Canaan, will mark its first anniversary with a series of events from Oct. 8 to 15. The celebration will begin with the public unveiling of Moon. Love. Dreaming., a site-specific permanent artwork from Brazilian artist Beatriz Milhazes, on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 to 7. From Tuesday through Friday, there will be fall foliage tours from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. and an additional sunset tour on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Finally on Saturday, Oct. 15, there will be a benefit celebration co-hosted by Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of SANAA. Tickets for the event, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., are $500 or $900 for two.

Grace Farms is at 365 Lukes Wood Road; for more information on any of the events and tickets, visit gracefarms.org.

Jazz sax

Jim Clark, jazz saxophonist and composer, will debut his new CD, Old as New: Songs from the Imaginary Great American Songbook, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. in the Main Auditorium at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue. The program is free; for more informatiion, call 203-899-2780 x15133 or email [email protected].

Sensory theater piece

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas will present La Ronde from Projet in Situ Oct. 8-16 at the New Haven Armory, 290 Goffe street, New Haven. An experiential, sensory work by the French choreography duo Projet in Situ, La Ronde has been presented at MASS MoCA and the Vermont Performance Lab.

Performance appointments are available every 15 minutes on weekday and weekend afternoons and evenings. Visit artidea.org/insitu. General admission is $15, with discounts available for students, youth and seniors.

Nick Di Paolo

Stand-up comic Nick Di Paolo will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 and may be reserved at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

ARTEK

A concert, Sighs and Laments: Madrigals and Monody of Sigismondo D’India, will be performed by ARTEK (The Art of the Early Keyboard, Inc.) on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m. at the Bedford Presbyterian Church, 44 Village Green, Bedford, N.Y. Singers will be accompanied by theorbo and harpsichord.

Tickets are $40, $30 for students and seniors; for reservations, visit gemsny.org or call 212-866-0468.

Voices Café

Kirsten Maxwell and Emily Barnes, both solo singer-songwriters, will perform together on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 at Voices Café at the Unitarian Church of Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road.

Tickets are $20 in advance (walk-up $25) and reservations are accepted for tables of four or more. For reservations, email [email protected] or call 203-227-7205 x14.

Model Train Show

The New Haven & Derby Model Railroad Club’s 24th Annual Model Train Show will take place Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 to 3:30 at the High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road, Orange (Route 152). There will be 100 vendor tables, operating layouts and food available; admission donation is $5 for adults, $1 for those 12 to 18 years, and free for children under 12. For more information, visit newhaven-derbymodelrailroadclub.org.

An Eye to the East

The Greenwich Historical Society’s new exhibit, An Eye to the East: The Inspiration of Japan, will open Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob. The opening will come at the historical society’s fall festival which will include demonstrations of traditional Japanese dance, martial arts displays, along with kite making, face painting and a special family-friendly tour of Bush-Holley House. The HAPA Food Truck will offer “American street food with an Asian twist.”

Guests can also take part in the scarecrow-making competition (advance enrollment requested).

Hours are 12:30 to 3:30; general admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for family admission. For information, visit greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899 x10.

Let’s Do It!

Vocalists Joanne Kant and Tom Zimmerman and pianist Olga Kalinina will perform Let’s Do It, A Lighthearted Look at Romance at the Easton Public Library, 691 Morehouse Road, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Easton Arts Council; donations will be accepted. For information, visit eastonartscouncil.org or call 203-261-9160.

Spanish music

Dr. Donald Alfano will perform Spanish and Latin American piano music from 1738 to 1965 in a program, with commentary, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 3 at Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Admission is by freewill donation; a reception will follow. For more information, visit danbury.org/richter or call 203-798-6319.

Acoustic Celebration

An Afternoon of Phil Ochs is the theme for the Sunday, Oct. 9, Acoustic Celebration concert in Ridgefield, featuring Pat Wictor, Greg Greenway, Tom Prasado-Rao and Reggie Harris.

The concert will take place at St. Stephen’s Church North Hall, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield, at 4 and tickets are $20 in advance at acousticcelebration.org or $25 at the door.

Original Wailers

Al Anderson, who played with Bob Marley from 1973 to 1981, has brought together The Original Wailers to play Marley’s music and keep the distinctive sound alive. They’ll perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. For tickets, $47.50, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

And coming up …

The Keeler Tavern Museum’s 4th Annual Scarecrow Contest has begun; frames are available at the museum Monday to Friday 9 to 5 and are due back by Wednesday, Oct. 12. The scarecrows will be placed along Main Street for ballot voting during the Fall for Ridgefield Weekend Oct. 14-16. (A second round of voting will happen on the museum’s Facebook page, keelertavernmuseum). There will be a workshop at the museum on Oct. 12 from 1 to 4:30 p.m.; for more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

* * * *

A Halloween-themed event for families will take place at the Garden Education Center Greenhouse, 130 Bible Street, Cos Cob, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., There will be a Haunted Trail for children with a Forest Guide and an adult Pumpkin Craft at the same time; refreshments will be served. Cost is $10 for Haunted Trail and $15 for the craft; visit gecgreenwich.org or call 203-869-9242.

* * * *

Actress Jane Alexander will visit the Fairfield University Book Store, 1499 Post Road, Fairfield, on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. to talk about her book Wild Things, Wild Places: Adventurous Tales of Wildlife and Conservation on Planet Earth. The event is free; for more information, [email protected]