Rankowitz earns CFP certification

By The Ridgefield Press on October 6, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

 

Jim Rankowitz, a Ridgefield resident and a financial adviser with Wells Fargo Advisors in White Plains, N.Y., has earned Certified Financial Planner certification.

CFPs complete a six-hour exam covering the financial planning process, retirement and employee benefits, investments, tax planning and management, risk management, and estate planning.

Rankowitz is a member of Connecticut Volunteer Services for the Blind and Handicapped Inc. at the Ridgefield Library. He lives in Ridgefield with his wife, Cindy, and their two children, Mia and Max. He may be reached at 914-682-5037 or [email protected]

