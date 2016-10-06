Rankowitz earns CFP certification

Jim Rankowitz, a Ridgefield resident and a financial adviser with Wells Fargo Advisors in White Plains, N.Y., has earned Certified Financial Planner certification.

CFPs complete a six-hour exam covering the financial planning process, retirement and employee benefits, investments, tax planning and management, risk management, and estate planning.

Rankowitz is a member of Connecticut Volunteer Services for the Blind and Handicapped Inc. at the Ridgefield Library. He lives in Ridgefield with his wife, Cindy, and their two children, Mia and Max. He may be reached at 914-682-5037 or [email protected]