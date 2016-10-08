Winning pumpkin weighs 1,864 pounds

The winning entry in the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce’s Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off Sept. 25 in Ballard Park fell short of the record set last year. Ron Wallace of Greene, R.I., was first, with a 1,864-pound pumpkin. Last year’s winning pumpkin weighed 1,992 pounds. Three Ridgefielders were in the top 10, with Steve Maydan in fifth at 1,014 pounds.

The top 10 pumpkins were:

1st — 1,864 pounds, Ron Wallace, Greene, R.I.

2nd— 1,263 pounds, John Williams, East Lyme

3rd — 1,124 pounds, Amelia Wolf, Little Valley, N.Y.

4th — 1,042 pounds, Paul Labosky, Milford

5th — 1,014 pounds, Steve Maydan, Ridgefield

6th — 739 pounds, Andy Box, Honesdale, Pa.

7th — 639 pounds, Ken Carlson, Danbury

8th — 366 pounds, Dean Richardson, Stamford

9th — 272 pounds, Christine DiCamillo, Ridgefield

10th — 168 pounds, Ruth Abrahamson, Ridgefield

The event is sponsored by the Chamber, the Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club, Ridgefield Supply Co., and Pamby Motors.