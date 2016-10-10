The Ridgefield Press

Downtown Ridgefield elects new directors

By The Ridgefield Press on October 10, 2016 in Business, Clubs & Organizations · 0 Comments

Downtown Ridgefield Inc. held its 16th annual membership meeting on Sept. 22 at Lounsbury House and elected a new board of directors: Bill Craig (Craig’s Fine Jewelry), president; Ursula Hanavan (Interiors & Designs by Ursula), vice president; Mary Rindfleisch (Ridgefield Library), secretary; Mary Jones (Rodier Flowers), treasurer; Kathy Graham (Fairfield County Bank), event coordinator; and Lana Polini (Terra Sole), restaurant coordinator.

Mike Evans (Cheers Ridgefield), Mike Flynn (Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield), Allison Stockel (Ridgefield Playhouse), Patrick Venus (Georgetown Auto Body), and Danielle Verrilli (Audrey Road & AR Kids) are board members.

The board is already planning the next two events, Fall in Love with Ridgefield on Oct. 15 and the Holiday Stroll on Dec. 2 and 3.

Downtown Ridgefield consists of businesses, non-profits and organizations located in the downtown area and hosts events and generates publicity to attract people into the downtown area.

Related posts:

  1. Holiday Stroll is on; A ‘huge event’ full of fun
  2. Pokémon Go: Where to catch the many virtual, colorful creatures (SLIDESHOW)
  3. Ross’ Bread provides eats for Meals meeting
  4. Fall in Love With Ridgefield returns Oct. 15

Tags:

Previous Post Award-winning children’s musician Les Julian to play at library Oct. 15 Next Post Lifeguard training course
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress