Downtown Ridgefield elects new directors

Downtown Ridgefield Inc. held its 16th annual membership meeting on Sept. 22 at Lounsbury House and elected a new board of directors: Bill Craig (Craig’s Fine Jewelry), president; Ursula Hanavan (Interiors & Designs by Ursula), vice president; Mary Rindfleisch (Ridgefield Library), secretary; Mary Jones (Rodier Flowers), treasurer; Kathy Graham (Fairfield County Bank), event coordinator; and Lana Polini (Terra Sole), restaurant coordinator.

Mike Evans (Cheers Ridgefield), Mike Flynn (Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield), Allison Stockel (Ridgefield Playhouse), Patrick Venus (Georgetown Auto Body), and Danielle Verrilli (Audrey Road & AR Kids) are board members.

The board is already planning the next two events, Fall in Love with Ridgefield on Oct. 15 and the Holiday Stroll on Dec. 2 and 3.

Downtown Ridgefield consists of businesses, non-profits and organizations located in the downtown area and hosts events and generates publicity to attract people into the downtown area.