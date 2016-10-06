Hayrides at the Hickories this month

Starting Saturday, Oct. 8 and running through Sunday, Oct. 30, The Hickories will be offering free hayrides every half hour on the weekends between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other services include finding your perfect jack-o-lantern, visiting pigs, sheep, and chickens, and enjoying fresh organic vegetables, fruit, flowers, and pasture-raised found in the Hickories farm store — open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October.

The Hickories, located at 136 Lounsbury Road, is also open on Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 10.

Find out more information, www.thehickories.org