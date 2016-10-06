The Ridgefield Press

Hayrides at the Hickories this month

By The Ridgefield Press on October 6, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

hayrides

Starting Saturday, Oct. 8 and running through Sunday, Oct. 30, The Hickories will be offering free hayrides every half hour on the weekends between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other services include finding your perfect jack-o-lantern, visiting pigs, sheep, and chickens, and enjoying fresh organic vegetables, fruit, flowers, and pasture-raised found in the Hickories farm store — open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October.

The Hickories, located at 136 Lounsbury Road, is also open on Columbus Day — Monday, Oct. 10.

Find out more information, www.thehickories.org

Related posts:

  1. Nutmeg Festival is this Saturday
  2. Shakespeare on the Green returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse Saturday
  3. Art Walk Ridgefield starts this weekend
  4. Third annual Mile For A Smile fundraising campaign, awareness walk to benefit Smile Train

Tags: ,

Previous Post Ridgefield beats Warde for second win in two days (video)
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress