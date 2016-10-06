Prospector chili cook off set for Oct. 22

Now is the time to unleash your secret family recipes and compete for bragging rights and Prospector prizes! The Prospector Theater will be hosting its first ever chili cook-off competition on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm.

Participants can compete in the following divisions: restaurant, vegetarian, meat, and kids. Contestants must prepare at least two gallons of chili, as well as provide their own means of keeping it warm. The Prospector will provide a 2′ by 2′ table and space to serve your chili.

This competition is free to enter! If you are interested in entering, or would like to learn more, e-mail Peter at [email protected]

If you are not interested in entering, but don’t want to miss out on all the excitement, join us at the cook-off for unlimited chili! Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids (11 and under).

For more information about the Prospector Theater, or to make a donation to our mission of meaningful employment, visit our website at www.prospectortheater.org.