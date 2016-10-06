The Ridgefield Press

Prospector chili cook off set for Oct. 22

By The Ridgefield Press on October 6, 2016 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Submit your best chili and win prizes or come and eat all the chili you can for $20.

Now is the time to unleash your secret family recipes and compete for bragging rights and Prospector prizes! The Prospector Theater will be hosting its first ever chili cook-off competition on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm.

Participants can compete in the following divisions: restaurant, vegetarian, meat, and kids. Contestants must prepare at least two gallons of chili, as well as provide their own means of keeping it warm. The Prospector will provide a 2′ by 2′ table and space to serve your chili.

This competition is free to enter! If you are interested in entering, or would like to learn more, e-mail Peter at [email protected]

If you are not interested in entering, but don’t want to miss out on all the excitement, join us at the cook-off for unlimited chili! Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids (11 and under).

For more information about the Prospector Theater, or to make a donation to our mission of meaningful employment, visit our website at www.prospectortheater.org.

 

