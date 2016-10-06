Ridgefield singers to perform in Gilbert and Sullivan ‘Thespis’

Ridgefield residents Rob Strom, his daughter Tammy Strom, and Tyler Goff will all take the stage on November 5 and 6 when the Troupers Light Opera Company performs the Northeastern Premiere of a new version of Thespis, by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan. The performances will take place at All Saints School, 139 West Rocks Road, Norwalk. Mr. Strom will perform as Mars, the Roman god of war, while Tammy and Tyler are the mortals Cymon and Sillimon: members of an off-beat theatre company that takes charge of Mount Olympus for a year as replacement gods, to hilarious effect. The 20-member cast will present the full comic operetta, semi-staged, at 7:30 on Nov. 5 and 2:30 on Nov. 6. Tickets are available on Troupers’ web site: www.TroupersLightOpera.org

All three singers are veterans of the musical stage, Rob Strom having acted and sung with Troupers Light Opera, the Ridgefield Chorale, and other theatre and opera groups since 1973, and Tammy Strom having performed not only with Troupers but with the Spotlight Theater Workshop, Brandeis University, the Ridgefield Theater Barn, and the Ridgefield Chorale. Thespis will be Ty Goff’s fifth appearance with Troupers, and his first leading role. He has also sung with Hat City Opera, Taconic Opera Company, and the Ridgefield Chorale.

Mr. Strom is a retired computer scientist and a tutor in mathematics and science. He has since 1994 also been a volunteer music director for musical plays at Veterans Park Elementary School in Ridgefield. His daughter Tammy is a board certified music therapist, and works at the Jewish Home for the Eldery in Fairfield, CT. Mr. Goff is currently a music student at Western Connecticut State University.

Thespis, which opened in 1871, was Gilbert and Sullivan’s first collaboration. The operetta was for years considered lost because, although the dialog survived, the music had not been found. However, thanks to a skillful reconstruction by opera designer Anthony Baker and conductor/composer Timothy Henty, a truly entertaining version of Thespis has been created. The famous chorus number “Climbing Over Rocky Mountain” first appeared in Thespis, and it was so successful that Sullivan reused it in Pirates of Penzance. Some musicians believe that a lot more of the music from Pirates originated in Thespis, and Baker and Henty have included several references to Pirates in their reconstruction, as well as using music from several other familiar and less familiar Sullivan works. You will also hear a bit of Offenbach in Thespis, because early reviews suggested that Sullivan had borrowed from the great French composer.

Troupers Light Opera Company has been performing Gilbert and Sullivan in Fairfield County for 72 years and is delighted to premiere this Baker-Henty version of Thespis to Northeast US audiences. Troupers will be performing H.M.S. Pinafore in April, and welcomes new members, both for onstage performance and behind-the-scenes support.