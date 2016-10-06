Despite missing several key players through injury or illness, the Ridgefield High girls volleyball team added a pair of road victories — both by scores of 3-0 — in the past two days.

The Tigers swept Masuk on Tuesday in Monroe and then swept Fairfield Warde on Wednesday in Fairfield. Ridgefield is now 8-1 overall this season and 7-1 in the FCIAC.

In Wednesday’s match (shown live on the HAN Network, see below), Ridgefield beat Warde by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13. Warde (now 7-2) entered the match with just one loss in its first eight matches.

“We served hard, making it difficult for Warde to set [up] their best player (middle hitter Nicole Vaccarella),” said Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere, whose team played without starters Taylor Brand and Valerie Johnson. “We did a nice job playing together as a team, and (setter) Katie (Linekin) ran a nice offense.”

Caroline Curnal had 12 kills, two blocks and six digs for Ridgefield. Fellow outside hitter Elizabeth Middlebrook added 10 kills, three blocks and 12 digs, while Linekin finished with 38 assists and five digs.

Middle hitters Hannah McNeece (six) and Alicia Hill (seven) combined for 13 more kills, and Nicole Nielsen contributed 10 digs.

Vaccarella had a team-high eight kills for Warde but also committed six errors at the net.

Playing without Brand, Curnal and Johnson, Ridgefield swept Masuk on Tuesday, winning by scores of 25-18, 25-20 and 27-25.

“Claire Pisanelli, Mackenzie Wanicka and Nicole Nielsen stepped up nicely for us,” said Cibere. “Alicia (Hill) and Hannah (McNeece) did a solid job in the middle and Katie (Linekin) ran a well-balanced offense.”

Middlebrook led the Tigers with 13 kills and also supplied five digs. Nielsen had eight digs, while Linekin contributed 30 assists and Hill recorded nine kills. McNeece and Wanicka each had four kills, and Burke Depuy added two kills, two aces and two digs.

Notes: Masuk is now 5-7 this season.

Warde’s only other loss was a 3-1 setback against Trumbull.