Social Services to offer Medicare counseling sessions this fall

To help people choose the most cost-effective Medicare coverage, Ridgefield Social Services is offering free Medicare counseling sessions from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, during Medicare’s Open Enrollment period. Medicare health and drug plans can make changes each year to costs, coverage, and network providers. During open enrollment, covered individuals can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs. Last year, Karen Gaudian, of Ridgefield Social Services, and trained Medicare counselors met with about 60 local residents and were able to save them a total of $20,000 in health insurance fees.

Covered individuals and counselors will use Medicare’s website to find the most economical coverage that will take into account prescriptions, deductibles, co-payments, and expected medical care needed in 2017.

Social Services will be hosting a number of informational programs titled Unraveling Medicare: Understanding Your CHOICES. Those interested in learning more about Medicare can join Karen Gaudian and CHOICES volunteer John Rosa at Founders Hall on September 30th or October 28 at 1pm or the RVNA on Oct. 6th at 11am or6:30pm.

For more information on any of our programs or to make an appointment to meet with a CHOICES Medicare counselor please call Karen Gaudian at 203.431.2754 or email [email protected].