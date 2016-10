Over 20 staff members from Barlow Mountain Elementary School attended the Believe in Brooke 5K on Sunday, September 25 to show their support for Brooke Blake, a third grader at the school battling DIPG, a rare form of pediatric brain cancer.

The staff members wore cat ears and tutus, two of Brooke’s favorite things.

Andrea Andrew, Brooke’s 2nd grade teacher, was awarded the medal for being the top fundraiser.