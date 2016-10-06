West Conn on clown sightings: Reports have ‘proven as hoaxes’

The Western Connecticut State University Police Department has received calls to the effect that a person or persons on campus (unknown age and race) is or are appearing in public areas wearing clown costumes.

This has caused alarm in the university community due to the proliferation of “clown sightings” around the U.S. as well as in Connecticut. Most, if not all, of the reports are being proven as hoaxes.

These reports are being spread through social media posts, in some cases, by people trying to panic the public.

As with any suspicious activity, the WCSU PD requests that it be notified immediately so that the activity can be investigated.

As always, officers are conducting regular patrol checks on campus and in public areas to ensure the safety of our community. The WCSU PD will provide an escort, should it be needed, 24/7. This can be requested by calling (203) 837-9300.

WCSU PD would like to point out that false reporting to law enforcement agencies ties up resources that could be focused on real issues, and anyone engaging in false reporting can and will be criminally charged.

Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call the WCSU PD at (203) 837-9300, or call 911 to report an emergency.