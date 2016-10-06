The Ridgefield Press

St. Stephen’s Church to host ‘Phil Ochs Afternoon’ Sunday

greg-greenway-2016Phil Ochs songs are as relevant today as they were during Phil’s life.  

He was the musical embodiment of the anti-war movement. He sang in such venues as New York City’s Town Hall and Carnegie Hall. He was present in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention and testified later in support of the demonstrators. His music was both powerful and inspirational .

Phil’s sister, Sonny Ochs, presents a Phil Ochs Afternoon as an acoustic celebration Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4:00 p.m.

The afternoon features a number of today’s most prominent “topical” songwriters singing both Phil Ochs’ songs and their own originals, Artists include Pat Wictor, Greg Greenway (2 of the 3 who make up Brother Sun), Tom Prasado-Rao and Reggie Harris.

The concert will take place in the North Hall of St. Stephen’s Church at 351 Main St.  Ridgefield, CT .  Tickets are $20 in advance, on-line at www.acousticcelebration.org , or $25 at the door.

 

