Astronomers to view Saturn, fall constellations Saturday

New Pond Farm Observatory, located at 101 Marchant Road in West Redding, in conjunction with the Discovery Center at Ridgefield, is hosting a public astronomy program on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 7:00 p.m.. Participants will have the last views of the season of Saturn with its magnificent rings and the red planet Mars. The Moon, which will be slightly past first quarter, will provide some stunning views of its mountains and valleys.

The International Space Station will make a pass overhead. Constellations will be pointed out and discussed, including Pegasus, the flying horse, and Andromeda, daughter of Cassiopeia, as well as the Andromeda Galaxy.

Participants should bring a flashlight for the walk from the parking area to the observatory and perhaps bug repellant. They may also want to bring lawn chairs and binoculars.

The cost to attend is $4 per Discovery Center member, with a $16 maximum per member family, and $6 per non-member, with a $24 maximum per non-member family.

Registration is required. Please register online with the Discovery Center atwww.ridgefielddiscovery.org or call the center at (203) 438-1063. If it looks as if the skies might be cloudy, check the website or call after 5:00 PM for program status.