Team shoots 15-under to win Ridgefield Golf Club tourney

The outcome was fitting: At the Ridgefield Golf Club’s recent best-ball tournament, the winning foursome was clearly better than its competition.

Mark Getz, Dan McPartland, Lou Cortese and Dave Kehmna combined to shoot a 56 — a sizzling 15 strokes under par — and finish first by three strokes at the recent four-man, best-ball event at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

In the tourney format, the best single net ball of the four players is counted as the team score on each hole. A net score is the number of strokes taken by a player, minus his individual handicap strokes allotted on that hole.

Tying for second place with matching scores of 59 were the teams of Jeff McRae, Bill Fanning, Charles Roth and John Wagner, and John Lee, Gary Levan, John Amato and Paul Smadbeck.

Steve Lilly, Reggie Matthews, Jim Tarsi and Steve Lavatori combined to finish fourth with a score of 60. Tying for fifth place with 61s were the teams of Tom Lewis, Steve Allen, Mike Silvestri and Holger De Buhr, and Frazier Caner, Bill Fricke, Joe Egan and Bob Luke.

Notes: In addition to the net winners, the tournament gives a prize to the team that has the lowest gross score, without handicaps. Tim Reid, Jim Brumbaugh, Mike Jumper and Frank Ballatore won the award with a gross score of 71, par for the course.