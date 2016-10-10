The turnout at last week’s League of Women Voters debate left something to be desired, no matter on which side of the aisle your political views lie.
About 50 people showed up at the Ridgefield Library to listen to the four candidates for Ridgefield’s two General Assembly seats, and two for state Senate. That’s comparable to the Board of Education’s attendance on Sept. 26, when 14 people spoke about preserving the high school’s German language program while three dozen more sat and listened.
The difference? That was one program at one school, not a debate that featured topics ranging from gun control to opioid drug use to the state’s minimum wage — issues that affect the entire population of Ridgefield.
In this era of gut reaction, social media commentary, when political views and opinions can be broadcast with ease to the entire world at the tip of a finger, it behooves voters to spend less time on the national circus and focus more on what’s going on locally — where candidates will actually listen to what they think.
With a little more than a month left before this year’s election, there’s still time on the clock for everyone to reorganize their priorities. But it needs to happen fast.
This is something both sides should be able agree on.
Editorial: Attention required
