By Steve Coulter on October 6, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

On this week’s front page: A local debate gives Ridgefielders a taste of the key issues in this year's local election, the history behind the old Ridgefield Railroad Station that is being recreated on Prospect Street, third quarter real estate, Route 7 traffic, a golfer completes his long journey back onto the course, and pictures of cute animals receiving a sacred blessing.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • History is being made — and remade — over at Ridgefield Supply on Prospect Street. Find out why a replica of an old railroad station is part of the construction plans.
  • The Ridgefield Golf Course flexed its accessibility might last week when hosting a tournament for those who suffer from multiple sclerosis.
  • There’s going to be some traffic on Route 7 next week, just north of Branchville Road.
  • The cops busted a youth party and served a warrant to a known burglar who tried to steal from a Danbury Road business.
  • Two local debates gave Ridgefielders a preview of this year’s hot-button election topics, and the candidates who will be on their ballots this November.
  • Speaking of ballots, the presidential election is creating the need for quite a large number of absentees — both to college students and residents who are working overseas.
  • Voter registration ends Nov. 1 but you can register on Election Day in Town Hall — it might take a while though.
  • Ridgefield football continued its hot streak, annihilating Norwalk 43-0. The Tigers are off this week before facing a crucial three-game stretch this month.
  • Girls soccer remains unbeaten as the Tigers used a 3-0 victory earlier in the week to prove they’re not taking any of their opponents lightly.
  • A four-year-old child went to the hospital Saturday after he was kicked in the face by a horse.
  • Farmers Market Cooperative is planning for a mid-October opening on Catoonah Street.
