Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- History is being made — and remade — over at Ridgefield Supply on Prospect Street. Find out why a replica of an old railroad station is part of the construction plans.
- The Ridgefield Golf Course flexed its accessibility might last week when hosting a tournament for those who suffer from multiple sclerosis.
- There’s going to be some traffic on Route 7 next week, just north of Branchville Road.
- The cops busted a youth party and served a warrant to a known burglar who tried to steal from a Danbury Road business.
- Two local debates gave Ridgefielders a preview of this year’s hot-button election topics, and the candidates who will be on their ballots this November.
- Speaking of ballots, the presidential election is creating the need for quite a large number of absentees — both to college students and residents who are working overseas.
- Voter registration ends Nov. 1 but you can register on Election Day in Town Hall — it might take a while though.
- Ridgefield football continued its hot streak, annihilating Norwalk 43-0. The Tigers are off this week before facing a crucial three-game stretch this month.
- Girls soccer remains unbeaten as the Tigers used a 3-0 victory earlier in the week to prove they’re not taking any of their opponents lightly.
- A four-year-old child went to the hospital Saturday after he was kicked in the face by a horse.
- Farmers Market Cooperative is planning for a mid-October opening on Catoonah Street.
