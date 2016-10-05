Live: Ridgefield at Fairfield Warde girls volleyball

The Fairfield Warde Mustangs host the Ridgefield Tigers in FCIAC girls volleyball on Wednesday, Oct. 5. You can watch the game live at 5:30 p.m. (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

Both Fairfield Warde and Ridgefield come into the game with 5-1 records in the FCIAC and 7-1 overall. The record is tied with Brien McMahon for the second best in the league. Only Greenwich (7-0, 9-0) is better so far this year. You can see the complete FCIAC volleyball standings here.

HAN Network will feature Ridgefield’s girls soccer team, which hosts Darien, live on Thursday at 4 p.m. You can watch our past girls volleyball games here; and click here for girls soccer and here for all our Connecticut sports games, which are always free on demand.

How to watch

The HAN Network live broadcast of the game can be seen on this page, at HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications' channels 600 and 1600.

