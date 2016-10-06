Paddle Against Hunger marathon to support Bridgeport Rescue Mission

The sixth annual Paddle Against Hunger charity marathon, a paddle tennis event to raise funds for Bridgeport Rescue Mission, will take place on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16. This event will take place at five private Fairfield County clubs this year.

Founded in 2011 by paddle enthusiasts and supporters of Bridgeport Rescue Mission, Dave Amendola and Joe Murphy, the event has raised close to $190,000 in the past five years. According to event co-founder Dave Amendola, involvement has more than doubled since our first year. “In addition to the Fairfield Beach Club that joined us for the first time last year, we’re excited to announce that our friends at Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield County Hunt Club and Country Club of Fairfield will participate in this year’s event,” he said.

Paddlers from each of these clubs will host concurrent events at their respective clubs. Collectively, the clubs hope to increase contributions exponentially to support the Mission’s services and programs for the poor and homeless in coastal Fairfield County. Proceeds from this event come at a vital time for the Mission as they prepare to provide food, coats and gifts for thousands of homeless and impoverished men, women and children during the upcoming holiday season.

“Our Great ThanksGiving Project provides 3,000 families in need with holiday meals and coats — in addition to our daily meals, recovery and outreach services for hundreds of men, women and children — and this requires a tremendous amount of resources,” said Bridgeport Rescue Mission Executive Director Terry Wilcox. “Funds from community events like this help provide the critical support needed to ensure we can continue to meet the growing needs of our hungry and homeless neighbors. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership.”

For more information on this event contact Donna Romano at [email protected] and for information on the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org.