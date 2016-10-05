The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Giving thanks for those who supported Believe in Brooke

The Believe in Brooke 5K on Sept. 25 would not have been possible without the support and generosity of so many individuals and businesses.

Thanks to Aries Data Collections, Banc House Restaurant, BJ Ryan Foundation, BJ Ryans, Casey Energy, Colonial Ford, F&M Electric, Fairfield County Bank, Gottlieb Ostrager LLP, Keller Williams, Kilometers, IAFF Local 1739, Moms Club of Ridgefield, New England Tile, Princess Ball, Promo Link, Ridgefield Cosmetic & General Dentistry, Ridgefield Police Benevolent Association, Ridgefield Running Company, Ryan Harvey Foundation, Todd Houslanger Esq., Tom Pesce, Valiante Builders, AR Kids, Audrey Road, Nestle Water, InSync Litigation Support, Barlow Mountain PTA, Premium Productions, Stop & Shop, and First Student Bus Company.  

Volunteers who helped at the event included several members from Barlow and Ridgebury elementary faculty, Aimee Berger-Girvalo and members of the RHS girls soccer team, Jane Lindenburg and the St. Stephen’s Good Deeds Crew, the RHS cross country team, the Barlow fifth grade Girl Scouts, members of the Moms Club, and the countless family, friends, neighbors, and community members who volunteered their time.   

Thank you to Mike Hall of Fast Track Timing, Emily Mills and Anne Uecker for insuring order in the parking lot and Jennifer Carroll for stepping up to be our volunteer coordinator, Cindie Lishawa for the prettiest refreshment display, Claudia Pacifico for the beautiful photos, Sean McEvoy for the drone footage, Deb Heelan for the perfect logo, Blake Murdock and Fran Malagisi for their help on the course, Rudy Marconi for being emcee, Megan Searfoss and Sarah Katz for their guidance, the Ridgefield Police Department, Ridgefield Fire Department, and the Volunteer Fire Police for keeping us all safe and the residents who live on or near Ledges Road for their patience as over 500 runners took to their street.  

The Blake family

Race committee: Emily Malagisi, Trea O’Malley, Jennifer Manganiello, Kirstin Cerulli, Peggy Marconi, and Wendi O’Donnell

 

