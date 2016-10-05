The Ridgefield Press

CT Pulse: Politics and news for the week of Oct. 5, 2016

By Kate Czaplinski on October 5, 2016 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On the Oct. 5 edition of CT Pulse, hosts Kate and Josh discuss some of the latest news around the state, including creepy clowns, a first selectman’s extended medical leave, AAA and Gov. Dannel Malloy, more.

Trumbull Times Editor Donald Eng also joins the show to discuss the latest on an Police Commissioner’s alleged shakedown of a Stop & Shop employee. Watch the show below:

Later, Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse is hosted by Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher, both former Connecticut newspaper editors. Watch it live, Wednesday’s at 12:30.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division replaced HANRadio.com with a new focus on live video streams of high school athletics along with the Network’s news and lifestyle programming.

