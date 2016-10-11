Third-quarter real estate: Home sales, condo prices up

Home and condominium buyers have put Ridgefield’s real estate market in good shape as it enters the final quarter of 2016.

In the third quarter, July 1 to Sept. 30, 112 single-family homes sold at an average price of $753,903, including 21 homes that were purchased for more than $1 million.

Eight more homes sold this year compared to the same period last year, with the average price increased slightly from $752,501 last year.

“Although more properties sold, that’s not an indicator that the market is necessarily better,” said Keith Evans, the sales vice president at William Raveis.

One number showing that homes are selling for less is the median sale price — $690,750 a year ago, according to Evans — of single-family homes, which was $643,500 in this year’s third quarter.

“The median sale price is the big number and it’s a bit lower this year, which means there are more people bailing and selling for less.”

What could be dragging down the median sale price, though, is a lot of activity in the middle market.

“Overall unit sales under $1 million represent 80% of all the Ridgefield single-family closings, with the bulk of the sales between $400,000 and $699,000,” said Patty Hellrigel of William Pitt Sotheby’s.

The average days on the market is up from 111 in 2015 to 149 — another sign the market is growing stagnant, despite the increase in sales numbers.

“It’s a tougher market; it’s a little slow for those looking to get out of a property,” Evans said. “A lot of it is due to the upcoming election, there’s a lot of confusion.

“Interest rates are down and so are the value of homes, which shouldn’t happen,” he said.

“It’s a time to buy, not a time to sell.”

The $1.2-million line

The most expensive sale — a $2.3-million home on Branchville Road — is one of two closings that exceeded the $2-million mark.

Evans said another home sold for $1.9 million, but emphasized that the high-end market in town wasn’t thriving despite an uptick from 20 homes selling for over $1 million in 2015 to 21 this quarter.

“The high end is good up to about $1.2 million,” he said. “It’s almost non-existent over that $1.2-million line, with a lot of homes selling for lower than their original list price.”

Reaffirming Evans’ point about the high-end market, Hellrigel said that 71% of the homes sold for over $1 million in 2016 were in the $1- to $1.3-million range.

“Buyers are looking for a deal in this ‘exceptional market’ — something that’s undervalued by the owner, and they’re not finding it,” Evans said. “That’s just the economy.”

Condos

While home sales are up and prices are down, the opposite can be said for the condominium market.

The total number of units is down from 26 in the third quarter of 2015 to 20 this year; however, the average sales price has jumped from $324,545 a year ago to $463,404 in 2016.

According to Evans, the big drivers of that number were the Elms property at 500 Main Street and developer Marty Handshy’s property on 77 Sunset Lane.

Six condos sold for more than $750,000, he said, five of which came from Sunset Lane.

“If you pulled Sunset out of there, the average sales numbers are similar to last year’s third quarter,” the Realtor said.

The median sale price for condos is also up substantially, rising from $265,000 to $366,000.

The one Elms property that sold for more than $750,000 in the third quarter went for $955,000 — slightly less than it was put on the market for.

“The median has increased greatly in the condo market,” Evans said.

Like homes, the condos are sitting on the market longer than they were in the third quarter of 2015.

The average days on the market was 139 days this year, compared to 106 days a year ago.

Evans anticipated that an increase in demand for condos should keep that part of the market surging for the rest of the year.

“We’re seeing a lot of downsizers, as well as a lot of people coming into the area who are looking for something smaller,” he said.

“We’re forecasted to have a strong October,” he said. “The third and fourth quarters are always strong here before the lull in January and February.”

Conveyance tax

Conveyance tax — the fee the town collects on all property transfers, including lots and commercial property — was $274,269 in the third quarter this year compared to $229,124 a year ago.

“We’re doing much better this year,” Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi said. “A lot more traffic in the summer — August was excellent.”

Serfilippi also cited the condo market, specifically the Elms property and 77 Sunset Lane, as a big boost to this quarter’s numbers.

“That has helped the situation,” she said. “It’s been a great three months, particularly in that market.”

Like Evans, Serfilippi said she expects the market to slow down slightly as the winter approaches, but was optimistic for October.

“I hope it continues through the fall,” she said.

The leftovers

Inventory at the end of the third quarter leaves plenty of possible action in the market over the last three months of 2016.

According to Hellrigel, 263 single-family homes are still for sale — 159 under $1 million and 104 over $1 million, leaving around 41% of the inventory on the market over $1 million.

She said that 40 condos remain on the market, and that the average list price is $452,524.

For single-family homes, the average list price is $785,903 — broken down to $628,309 for homes under $1 million and $1,468,810 for homes above $1 million.

Evans forecast that a lot of “savvy investors” would be looking to buy as much as they can if the market continues on this course.

“Sellers are going to sell or rent — whatever deal comes first,” he said. “They can rent it and put it back on the market — we’ve seen a lot of that over the last couple of years.

“Ten years ago, people wouldn’t understand the concept of renting something for a year or two years, but in this market, if that’s what’s offered to you — and that’s what the homeowner decides they need — then that’s what we’re going to see a lot more of,” he said.