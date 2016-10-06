Differing on Connecticut’s economy, education financing and guns, candidates to represent Ridgefield in Hartford agreed transportation needs should be financed from the existing gasoline tax, not new taxes or tolls, and that opioid drug use is a growing problem.

At a League of Women Voters debate at the Ridgefield Library Sept. 28 about 50 people heard 111th District candidates Republican John Frey and Democrat Joe Dowdell, and seeking northernmost Ridgefield’s 138th seat, Democrat Jeff Tomchik and Republican Michael Ferguson.

A dramatic overhaul of Connecticut schools and the local property tax system that supports them was ordered by a state judge. Candidates had a variety of responses, but no easy solutions, when asked if they agreed with the decision, and how they’d like to see it implemented — assuming the ruling, which has been appealed, is eventually upheld by the state Supreme Court.

Towns and cities in Connecticut rely on local property taxes to support their schools, with some assistance from the state. The state’s “ECS formula” — its system for allocating state “educational cost sharing” funds — sends the bulk of state help to poorer towns and cities. This has not — as the judge’s scathing decision noted — succeeded in closing the learning gap between students in wealthy and poor municipalities.

Incumbent Frey welcomed the state attorney general’s appeal of the decision, noting that the judge had ordered the state to essentially re-design all of public education in Connecticut within six months.

“Virtually impossible,” Frey said. “It’s such a big issue.”

The “ECS formula” was created 15 years ago, he said, and has been changed several times.

“The judge is right we need to rethink how ECS is funded,” Frey said.

Frey also objected to the way the majority Democrats have handled budget matters. This year as the budget was reworked by the governor and legislature, he said, the ECS funding for Ridgefield was “slashed” from $2.6 million to $1.3 million — without a public hearing.

“It’s a big, big issue that has to be addressed,” he said.

Frey also worried about parts of the judge’s ruling that question special education spending, describing some disabled student as “unteachable” — a characterization Frey objects to.

Dowdell said the judge’s decision “really didn’t address” critical issues concerning “which towns get funding and which didn’t.”

But he said he’ll work to better the financing of Connecticut’s schools.

“Education is one of the most important things we can fund. It benefits everyone,” he said.

If a revised school funding system gives Ridgefield less than it pays in, he’ll look to get the money back elsewhere. “I’ll fight to bring money back to town,” he said.

He stressed a willingness to work with the decision’s implications.

“I believe education is definitely very important,” Dowdell said, “and we’ll have to take a look at a fair way to fund the system.”

Candidates for the 138th had differing takes on the ruling.

“There are major problems with this system,” said Ferguson.

“The governor originally proposed cutting all aid to Ridgefield — that shows the system was flawed,” Ferguson said.

Fixing the system will be a big job, involving a lot of the players in state politics.

“We need to have a discussion.” he said.

Tomchik worried reductions in state funds would hurt schools.

“It makes no sense if the funding is cut, and the school system begins to degrade,” Tomchik said. “The important thing is investing as much as we can in as many students as we can.”

Qualifications

The candidates were asked what qualifications they offered voters.

Ferguson said he’s on Danbury’s Board of Education and works as an adjunct professor at Housatonic Valley Community College, so “the challenges facing public education” are clear to him.

Tomchik heads Danbury’s firefighters union.

“I’m a former marine and I’m a firefighter for the city of Danbury,” he said. “It’s always been my nature to roll up my sleeves and do the hard work. … I can take that fight to Hartford.

Frey, a Realtor, said he’s lived in Ridgefield “50 of my 53 years” and seeks his 10th term in the legislature.

“I think I’m an effective voice for Ridgefield,” he said.

Dowdell is an electrical engineer who grew up in Minnesota.

“As an engineer I like to live by the old adage work smarter, not harder,” Dowdell said. “We can’t solve all our problems by throwing money at it.”

He told voters: “I won’t take your vote for granted. … It’s time for Connecticut to have new leadership.”

Guns, domestic violence

The league asked candidates their position on House BIll 5054, which requires someone who’s gotten an “ex parte restraining order” for domestic abuse to surrender his or her firearms to police or a licensed gun dealer within 24 hours.

Dowdell supported it.

“Women in domestic violence situations are five times more likely to be killed if a gun is present,” Dowdell said. “Mr. Frey voted against the bill. I’d have voted for it.”

Frey said he shared the goal but felt the bill wouldn’t make victims safer.

“I felt it gives a false sense of security,” he said.

“The appropriate action in a situation where there’s domestic abuse is for the threatened party to call the police,” he said. “The police come to your house, they remove it [the gun] immediately. There’s no 24 hours.

“I think it was a poorly written bill — it tried to do a good thing.”

Frey also said he’d supported legislation following the Newtown shooting that bans assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. “I had an A rating from the NRA, and voted for the bill that came out of the Newtown tragedy, and I had an F rating,” he said.

Tomchik said, “We need to limit the amount of guns out there getting in the hands of people who will commit violence.”

Ferguson spoke of a “balance” between gun restrictions and Second Amendment rights.

“I support responsible gun legislation, such as background checks, safe storage,” he said.

But, he said, “it’s important to recognize there are many, many citizens who do have Second Amendment rights.”

Corporate departures

Given General Electric’s move out of Connecticut, the candidates were asked how they’d attract new businesses and prevent other companies from leaving, and if they support the governor’s package of incentives to keep Sikorski in the state.

Frey recalled talking years ago with Ridgefielder and GE executive Larry Bossidy, asking why the company came to Fairfield and Connecticut in the first place.

“He said ‘tax policy,’” Frey said.

Connecticut had no income tax then, and lower taxes or businesses, he said.

Now, under the Democratic governor, the state has become unpredictable, running budget deficits and then raising taxes to cover the red ink.

“GE moved when they did because we had an unpredictable tax policy,” Frey said. “GE relied on Gov. Malloy saying he wouldn’t raise taxes again — he said it 17 times!”

On the Sikorski agreement, Frey argued it was needed to offset Connecticut’s high business taxes compared to other states. “Sikorski said this package made a level playing field,” Frey said.

Dowdell said the key to keeping and attracting businesses was to prepare the state’s workforce for jobs “in fields that are growing” today.

“It all goes back to education,” Dowdell said. “We need to educate our children.”

He added that Pratt & Whitney said it’s expanding with “8,000 new jobs and they can’t hire fast enough.”

On the Sikorski deal, he said, “I would support that.”

“We need to attract businesses to Connecticut again. That’s the fundamental issue in this election,“ Ferguson said.

He called for lowering business taxes to support new businesses.

“Entrepreneurship, we don’t see that in Connecticut anymore,” he said. “Small businesses are the backbone of America.”

Tomchik said it was “a really bad position … for GE to hold our state hostage.”

He supported the state “investing” in agreements to land or keep employers “where they in turn invest and get rooted” in Connecticut.

“It’s great that Sikorski and Pratt & Whitney both announced they’re going to expand,” he said.

State budget

What about the state’s budget deficit, and the governor’s effort to balance it?

“What they ended up doing was reducing spending through employment at the state worker level,” Tomchik said.

“What happened to those state workers? They went on unemployment. It’s robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

Ferguson blamed the governor for state’s economic troubles.

“I don’t agree with the approach the governor has taken,” he said.

“It’s his policies and his agenda that put us in the situation we’re facing.”

Ferguson said Connecticut is projected to be $1 billion in deficit, and that the state’s high taxes and poor business climate had resulted in 13,000 residents leaving the state last year.

“It’s too expensive to live here,” Ferguson said.

With people and businesses leaving, there’s a problem.

“The tax base goes down,” Ferguson said.

Within state government, “we truly need to put on the table renegotiating employee benefits and wages,” which are among “the highest in the nation,” Ferguson said.

Dowdell said much of the state’s problem was “tax unpredictability due to the stock market,” which fluctuates too readily, pushing incomes — and state revenues — up or down. “That needs to be checked out,” he said.

“We can look at incorporating long-term goals into budget planning,” Dowdell added. “Cap the governor’s bonding authority on non-economic development plans.”

Frey argued the question misrepresented the governor’s record.

“He hasn’t really balanced the budget yet,” Frey said. “He’s reduced the deficit by raising taxes.”

He also objected to state Democrats’ budget and tax manipulations last spring.

“Retroactive taxes without a public hearing? No, I don’t agree with that — patently unfair!” Frey said.

He also warned that “Democrats in the House are salivating to get through this cycle so next year they raise taxes” without having to worry about re-election.

“We’re facing a $3-billion budget deficit for the next biennial budget — so watch out!” Frey said.

Minimum wage

Would the candidates support raising Connecticut’s minimum wage, currently $9.60 an hour?

“I would support raising the minimum,” said Dowdell.

Frey said he’d struggled over the years to balance the benefit to workers who get raises against the cost to businesses and workers who might be laid off, or not get hired, as a result of the higher business costs.

“It’s really a conundrum,” he said.

He said he’d like to see fewer people at the bottom of the pay scale.

“Definitely we’ve got too many people who rely on minimum wage to support their families,” he said.

Tomchik pointed to high school and college students working at minimum wage in the summer who don’t make enough to cover tuition.

“I feel we need to adjust our minimum wage standard,” Tomchik said.

Ferguson said, “Next year the minimum wage in Connecticut will hit $10.10” and said it would make sense to first see the results of that. He, too, spoke of balancing higher wages against fewer jobs.

“When you do raise the minimum wage, some businesses are forced to cut,” he said.

“The issue is too many people rely on minimum wage jobs,” he said.

“What we really should be talking about is how to create jobs.”

A video of the debate may be viewed on the Ridgefield League of Women Voters YouTube page. Search for “Ridgefield League of Women Voters — Candidates Forum.