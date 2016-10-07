High demand for absentee ballots overseas

Out-of-town Ridgefielders — college students or those working abroad — looking to vote in this year’s election are creating a high demand for absentee ballots, which will become available at the town clerk’s office today, Oct. 7.

“We’re close to 500 for college students,” said Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi Monday, Oct. 3. “Those will be mailed out Friday and I’m sure we’ll be sending out a lot more in the next three to four weeks.”

Serfilippi told The Press Monday that the number of absentee ballot applicants is usual for early October and expects as many as 2,000 absentee ballots to be mailed out before the Nov. 8 election.

She said the presidential race always draws a big crowd.

“We had more than 1,800 four years ago,” she said. “The presidential election is always a big one. …

“I wish we could get that type of turnout for budget referendums.”

What’s changed over the last four years is the demand from people who are currently living overseas, who may email an absentee ballot application to the town clerk’s office and receive a digital absentee ballot once they’re approved.

“They can actually do that right up until the last day — Monday, the 7th,” Serfilippi said.

“We’ve been busy emailing out absentee ballots,” she said. “There’s been a lot of them this year.”

How many constitutes a lot?

“We’ve had 68 so far, which is a big change,” said Serfilippi, who started emailing them out on Sept. 24.

The ballot those 68 overseas residents will receive will be blank.

“We send them the list of offices and they have to write in the name,” she said.

“Sometimes not all the candidates are available when we send out the first round of absentees,” she said.

Waiting on the judge

One such candidate whose name will be omitted in the first wave of absentees — for both college students and residents overseas — is Dan Carter, a Republican from Bethel who made a late entry earlier this year to challenge Sen. Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate.

“His name is not currently on any of the absentee ballots we’re prepared to send out Friday,” Serfilippi said.

According to The Connecticut Mirror, an internal fight will leave the Independent Party without a candidate for U.S. Senate in Connecticut this fall, denying Carter a cross-endorsement in his fight to unseat the incumbent, Blumenthal.

The report said that the Danbury faction of the Independent Party had sued the Waterbury and Milford factions of the Independent Party over who had control over the party’s line on this year’s ballot — the fourth one beneath Democrat, Republican and Working Families.

The root of the conflict stems over whether the Independent Party should cross-endorse major-party candidates or be, well, independent, The Mirror said.

The Danbury faction cross-endorsed Carter, a state representative who is the Republican nominee, for U.S. Senate.

A Hartford Superior Court judge has been tasked with settling an intra-party feud, according to The Mirror, and a lawyer for the secretary of the state’s office said the state’s policy is that no one gets the Independent line if there is a conflict.

“We’re waiting on a judge’s decision,” Serfilippi said. “If the judge rules in his favor, we might have to reprint all of these absentee ballots, which will be a great expense.

“We haven’t heard anything yet on the decision.”

Big push

Serfilippi said she received a notable increase in the number of absentee ballot applications after the Sept. 26 presidential debate at Hofstra University between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“There’s always a big push after the debates,” she said. “We expect another one after this next one.”

Absentee ballots will be available at the town clerk’s office from 8:30 to 4:30 until Monday, Nov. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

There will be special hours on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 to noon for absentee voting in the office.

Call the office at 203-431-2783 for further information.