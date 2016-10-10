The Ridgefield Press

Masons plan Battle of Ridgefield re-enactment

By Macklin K. Reid on October 10, 2016 in Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People, Religion, Town Government · 0 Comments

A small-scale re-enactment at the Ridgefield Historical Society in April 2014. — Macklin Reid photo

A small-scale re-enactment at the Ridgefield Historical Society in April 2014. — Macklin Reid photo

Cannons and cavalry, militia and musket fire, redcoats on the march — a Battle of Ridgefield re-enactment is planned next spring, as Ridgefield’s Masonic lodge leads a celebration of the 240th anniversary of the fighting that took place April 27, 1777.

“We’re talking to several groups that are re-enactors. We’re hoping to at least re-enact the entrance of the British from the west/southwest portion of the town, essentially in the beginning of Main Street, down by the turn, and march up the hill and re-enact the battle, ending at Keeler Tavern,” said Lou Denchuk of Ridgefield Masons Jerusalem Lodge 49.

Plans are to have the re-enactment April 29, 2017, two days after the battle anniversary date, so if will fall on a Saturday.

Organizers are talking to the state Department of Transportation about closing Route 35 for a period that day, Denchuk said.

The Masons are re-enacting the battle on its 240th anniversary next year on the expectation the town will have a large celebration to mark the 250th anniversary in 2027, he said.

Jerusalem Lodge 49 has existed since 1808.

“Many masons were in Ridgefield long before that, and many took part in the Battle of Ridgefield,” Denchuk said.

They also plan a black-tie event at Lounsbury House the evening of the re-enactment.

The Masons are honoring Gen. David Wooster, who led Colonial militia that harassed the British as they made their way to Ridgefield from Danbury — and later died from wounds he received during the fighting.

“Gen. Wooster was fatally wounded just outside of Ridgefield on North Salem Road,” Denchuk said. “Gen. Wooster was a Masonic brother and we Masons take our brothers very seriously — especially those who have given their lives for freedom.

Related posts:

  1. Peter Parley painting money goes to Oct. 6 town meeting
  2. Town abates taxes on lot for commuters
  3. Vendors allowed for parties, events
  4. Open arms or closed doors? Protesters disrupt refugee meeting

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Fitness classes Next Post UI, SCG & CNG offer guidance on energy assistance process
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress