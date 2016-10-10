Masons plan Battle of Ridgefield re-enactment

Cannons and cavalry, militia and musket fire, redcoats on the march — a Battle of Ridgefield re-enactment is planned next spring, as Ridgefield’s Masonic lodge leads a celebration of the 240th anniversary of the fighting that took place April 27, 1777.

“We’re talking to several groups that are re-enactors. We’re hoping to at least re-enact the entrance of the British from the west/southwest portion of the town, essentially in the beginning of Main Street, down by the turn, and march up the hill and re-enact the battle, ending at Keeler Tavern,” said Lou Denchuk of Ridgefield Masons Jerusalem Lodge 49.

Plans are to have the re-enactment April 29, 2017, two days after the battle anniversary date, so if will fall on a Saturday.

Organizers are talking to the state Department of Transportation about closing Route 35 for a period that day, Denchuk said.

The Masons are re-enacting the battle on its 240th anniversary next year on the expectation the town will have a large celebration to mark the 250th anniversary in 2027, he said.

Jerusalem Lodge 49 has existed since 1808.

“Many masons were in Ridgefield long before that, and many took part in the Battle of Ridgefield,” Denchuk said.

They also plan a black-tie event at Lounsbury House the evening of the re-enactment.

The Masons are honoring Gen. David Wooster, who led Colonial militia that harassed the British as they made their way to Ridgefield from Danbury — and later died from wounds he received during the fighting.

“Gen. Wooster was fatally wounded just outside of Ridgefield on North Salem Road,” Denchuk said. “Gen. Wooster was a Masonic brother and we Masons take our brothers very seriously — especially those who have given their lives for freedom.