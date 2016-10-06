Voting registration deadline set for Nov. 1

The town’s registrars of voters office will be accepting voting registration applications in person, postmarked or online up until Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Applicants must appear in person at the registrars’ office by 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and mailed applications must be postmarked by that date, Cynthia Bruno, Democratic registrar, told The Press. Online applications may be filled out and submitted at voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR/welcome.do.

Bruno said there will also be Election Day registration at the registrars’ office in Town Hall.

“If they meet the eligibility requirements for voting and are not already registered to vote in the municipality, they can vote,” Bruno said.

A current valid ID and proof of current residential address must be presented.

Bruno recommended that residents not wait until Election Day, since the process can take 30 minutes or more.

On Election Day in 2012, the registrars’ office registered 134 voters who submitted presidential-only ballots.

Bruno said online registration could help solve that problem but that her office would still be prepared on Nov. 8.

“It might be less but we’re still planning to register 130 that day,” she said.

“A lot come in during business hours and it’s a pretty lengthy process, so we want to get the word out to people to get registered early.”

So far, there hasn’t been an unusual amount of early voter registration, Bruno said.

However, the final online numbers won’t be calculated until the end of the month.

“We won’t see those until November,” she said.

“I don’t know what the percentage increase will be this year compared to the last presidential election,” she said. “But I’m thinking it will be a greater turnout this year because of the simplicity of registering online at your computer.”

The registrars’ will be at Laurel Ridge on Nov. 2 for residents to apply for voter registration.

Those whose rights as to age, citizenship or residence mature after Nov. 1 but by Election Day may apply in the registrars’ office until 5 p.m. on Nov. 7.