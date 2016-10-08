Letter: Ferguson lacks original ideas

To the Editor:

Mike Ferguson, Republican candidate for Connecticut’s 138th, demonstrated his lack of original ideas at the LWV forum.

He parroted Geigler’s positions — mostly simply cut spending across the board with apparently no focus on investing in economic development.

Most importantly, he follows Geigler’s track record of evasiveness on gun legislation. When asked about HB 5054, he said he did not vote on it because he was not in office. He has refused to answer CAGV’s candidate questionnaire about his position on guns.

Ridgefield needs a representative who thinks critically, and is forthright in stating his positions.

Temi Bova