Letter: Himes shows his incompetence

By The Ridgefield Press on October 8, 2016 in Commentary, Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

In a recent email, Congressman Jim Himes boasted about $1.4 billion he had just voted to take from our pockets and send to cities and towns across the nation to “fix” their water systems. He was especially proud of $170 million included to bail out Flint, Mich., from a polluted water crisis caused directly by incompetent decisions by Democrats elected to run that city.

They broke it; they own it; and I can spend my own money better than they can. It’s long past time to fire Jim Himes and elect someone with morality and competence, namely John Shaban.

John Early

Fieldcrest Drive, Oct. 3

