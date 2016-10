The Boys & Girls Club’s 35th annual Turkey Trot and 15th annual Kids Fun Run is on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24.

The runs start and finishes at the Boys & Girls Club.

The Kids Fun Run is at 8 a.m. and the 5K starts at 8:30.

More information is available from Mike Flynn, 203-438-8821, ext. 15, or [email protected]