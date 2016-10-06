Letter: GOP candidate is abhorrent, deviant

Last week a presidential candidate encouraged his 12 million Twitter followers and subsequent national audience to search the Internet for pornography. Please repeat 10 times slowly.

Children, armed with iPhones, saw that Trump was asking them and their parents to engage in staggeringly and, in some cases, criminally inappropriate behavior.

That Trump is unqualified to hold the most powerful office on earth is an understatement of galactic proportions.

I request the RTC immediately remove all signs of support for this abhorrent and deviant candidate.

If they muster the audacity to respond, the ridiculous justifications from Trump supporters will certainly include the words Bill, Benghazi and email.

Chris Grey