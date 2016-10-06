The Ridgefield Press

Letter: GOP candidate is abhorrent, deviant

By The Ridgefield Press on October 6, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

Last week a presidential candidate encouraged his 12 million Twitter followers and subsequent national audience to search the Internet for pornography. Please repeat 10 times slowly.

Children, armed with iPhones, saw that Trump was asking them and their parents to engage in staggeringly and, in some cases, criminally inappropriate behavior.

That Trump is unqualified to hold the most powerful office on earth is an understatement of galactic proportions.

I request the RTC immediately remove all signs of support for this abhorrent and deviant candidate.

If they muster the audacity to respond, the ridiculous justifications from Trump supporters will certainly include the words Bill, Benghazi and email.

Chris Grey

Ridgefield, Oct. 1

 

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Revolting by bolting GOP
  2. Letter: Trump rally, a second opinion
  3. Letter: Democrat column must have had typos
  4. Letter: Democratic criticism mystifying

Tags: ,

Previous Post Hayrides at the Hickories this month Next Post This Weekend: Westport Playhouse's finale, Camelot
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress