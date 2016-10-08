The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Joe Dowdell will move us forward

By The Ridgefield Press on October 8, 2016

I’m voting for Joe Dowdell because he will support our best interests when the Connecticut Assembly goes into session. I believe that it is the core principles that Democrats starting from Hillary Clinton all the way down the line to Joe Dowdell generally support that will provide us with the best chance to move our economy and our society forward (and not backwards). To achieve that goal we all need to vote for those principles in November.

Susan Proctor

Gilbert Street, Oct. 2

