Mental health first aid training

By The Ridgefield Press on October 11, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Michelle Weinstein

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association is hosting a mental health first aid training course run by Ability Beyond residential and clinical services manager Michelle Weinstein.

The eight-hour course is designed to give participants key skills so they can help someone who is developing a mental health problem or is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Participants will learn risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for helping those affected and where to turn for help. Participants will receive certification, which may be renewed every three years.

The course will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 1 at the RVNA on Governor Street. The fee is $75 per person. RSVP to 203-438-5555.

