GOP Viewpoint: A better state
By Alex Karsanidi on October 7, 2016 in Columns, Commentary, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments
Connecticut is a great state and Ridgefield is a great place to live, especially for families and their children. However, too many years of one-party Democrat rule has created many challenges and a very unfriendly environment for our businesses and job creators to the point they are leaving our once prosperous state. We have witnessed Democrats pass the two largest tax increases in state history and are setting us up for another one. We have lived through years of out-of-control state spending only to be followed by harsh cuts to social services, painful deficits and tarnished reputation. We have seen the damage done to our state, and we are eager to build a better Connecticut.
Connecticut Republicans have a vision for a better state. We know we can again make Connecticut a great place to live, work and raise a family.
We believe that no matter where you were born, where you live, or what your family background is, everyone should have the opportunity to succeed in life and build a brighter future for themselves and their loved ones. That is why our policies focus on growing jobs, removing obstacles, creating stability and empowering people to succeed.
There is a fundamental difference in the ideologies of Democrats and Republicans that often gets lost in the complex and varied political issues of today. Democrats believe that when people are poor, government needs to fund a way of life for them. Republicans, when faced with the challenges of poverty, believe government should never box someone in to a lifestyle they are capable of climbing out of. We believe in giving people choice and opportunity to better their lives for themselves and for their families. The more individual success there is, the less financial burdens fall on the state, and the stronger our state can become.
Our vision as Republicans is one of hope, self-determination, prosperity, and the American Dream belonging to everyone. Our policies can give people the ladder they need to climb up and out of the hole the current system traps them in. Our vision combats feelings of despair and anger by replacing them with excitement for the opportunity that belongs to all — not just to the wealthy or a select group.
Our candidates, Dan Carter for U.S. Senate, John Shaban for U.S. Congress, Toni Boucher for state Senate, and John Frey for state representative, all support policies that aim to protect this right to succeed in life, regardless of ethnicity, race, and socio-economic background. And to support individual success, we first must make our state successful.
We have better ideas. We have a better vision. We are a better Connecticut. Vote Republican this November.
The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee has its campaign headquarters at 35 Danbury Road, next to the Mobil gas station, and has available material for all our candidates, including our presidential candidate, Donald Trump. Stop by and pick up your lawn signs and bumper sticker. For information, call 203-438-6010.
Alex Karsanidi is chairman of the Ridgefield Republican Town Committee.
