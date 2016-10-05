The Ridgefield Press

Healthy eating for diabetes  

By Meg Whitbeck on October 5, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association is offering a three-part nutrition class, Healthy Eating for Diabetes, for people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or for those at risk of developing diabetes.

Class schedule: Oct. 11, The Lowdown on Carbohydrates; Oct. 18, Fats: A Balancing Act; and Oct. 25, Proteins: Lean and Clean. All classes will take place from 11 to 12:30 at the RVNA on Governor Street. The fee is $23 per class and registrants may attend one, two or all three sessions. Pre-registration is required. RSVP to 203-438-5555.

RVNA dietitian Meg Whitbeck is running the classes.

Related posts:

  1. Mental Health First Aid
  2. Ridgefield: RVNA offers talk on ‘essential oils’
  3. Ridgefield: Smart driver course
  4. Prediabetes program planned at RVNA

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: Refugee resistance embarrassing Next Post Live: Ridgefield at Fairfield Warde girls volleyball
About author
The Ridgefield Press

Meg Whitbeck


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress