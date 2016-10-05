The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association is offering a three-part nutrition class, Healthy Eating for Diabetes, for people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, or for those at risk of developing diabetes.

Class schedule: Oct. 11, The Lowdown on Carbohydrates; Oct. 18, Fats: A Balancing Act; and Oct. 25, Proteins: Lean and Clean. All classes will take place from 11 to 12:30 at the RVNA on Governor Street. The fee is $23 per class and registrants may attend one, two or all three sessions. Pre-registration is required. RSVP to 203-438-5555.

RVNA dietitian Meg Whitbeck is running the classes.