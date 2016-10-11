The Ridgefield Press

Fountain Music Series opens Oct. 28 at church

By The Ridgefield Press on October 11, 2016 in Entertainment, Happenings · 0 Comments

The Fountain Music Series will open its 21st season on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church with the 16th annual Fall Festival of Music, featuring returning organist Mary Pan, a professional brass sextet, and the church’s concert choir and five-octave Celebration Ringers.  

The organ will be on display at the second event, on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4, when Jonathan Ryan will exercise all 2,688 pipes of the church’s recently updated Wicks-Buchanan pipe organ.

The annual Christmas concert is Dec. 16 and features the second cantata from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio.

For more information, visit the church website, firstcongregational.com, or call the church office at 203-438-8077.

