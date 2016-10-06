ROAR: Finding a new friend

We are so appreciative and excited when we receive notes and photos soon after a cat or dog has been adopted. Adopters love to tell happy stories about their new family member.

Sometimes being in a home will bring about the best in a new pet. Life at ROAR is the “cat’s meow,” but being in a forever home makes life even better. Carter, the cat, can be your new bestie. He is a stunning 2-year-old brown classic tabby, with exceptional black markings. After being cautious at first, he now has some new cat buddies. He’s excited to jump out of his cage in the morning and curious about everything. He loves to jump on top of the cages, exploring comfy beds and watching intently as cars and trucks pass by.

Carter welcomes new people and will play with other gentle cats. How can you resist a cat who will bring you love, fun, happiness, and friendship? Shelter animals make great pets.

Visit our website at roar-ridgefield.org to find out about our open hours, adoptable pets and the Paws for the Cause Dog Festival on Oct. 16.